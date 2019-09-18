Amrita students win tech challenge

KOCHI: A Team from Amrita School of Engineering Coimbatore campus have won the TCS ENGINX grand title for their project “The pioneers of a Viable and Versatile Wearable for Suppression and Nullification of Hand Tremors.” Team EXALTERS from Amrita School of Engineering Coimbatore campus was mentored by Dr Sriram Vasudevan. They were also the grand title winners for the TCS EngiNX 2018 edition.
