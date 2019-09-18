Court to summon top cops only in compelling circumstances

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dispensed with the personal appearance of the state police chief and Kottayam district police chief before a single-judge bench in a petition alleging delay in police action in a case related to assault on a Dalit youth.

The single judge had ordered their appearance on Wednesday during hearing of the petition filed by Binobi of Alappuzha seeking a directive to the state police chief and Kottayam district police chief to conduct an inquiry and register a case against the police officers of Changanassery police station under the provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to him, the sub inspector of Changanassery police station had refused to entertain a complaint regarding an incident in which he was assaulted. Senior government pleader Suman Chakravarthy submitted that personal appearance of the officers was not warranted.