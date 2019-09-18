Divinity in man and science of superconsciousness

Radhakrishnan Panicker By

Express News Service

KOCHI: What does it mean to be divine? Can man be ‘god-like’? We will start answering these queries from ‘consciousness’ within our universe. According to science, consciousness refers to energy and information that are embedded in all systems. There are many layers of this self-evolving information system in the universe. Therefore science views it as energy and information with mental qualities such as thoughts and feelings. This is otherwise known as ‘qualia consciousness’.

In man, this phenomenon has reached considerable progress through evolution. Mental state and images are different from individual to individual. However, all share the common factor of consciousness, and there is scope for further development to reach the superconsciousness. What scientific evidence do we have on the possibility of developing such super-consciousness? To answer this, we must start the journey from our life-giving

source: the Sun. Indeed, we are the children of the Sun. Photons originating from the Sun initiate the biochemical process of photosynthesis which creates the body of plants that are eaten by animals and humans. Also, these raw photons fall on us regularly, leaving their energy and imprint on our bodies, where they get absorbed.

The raw photons, which are erratic and random, lose much of their thermal energy and thus become regularised bio-photons. The same process takes place in plants and other animals. When plants and animals are eaten by man, the information and energy contained in their bio-photons get transferred to our tissues. This process creates memories as well because each photon remembers its source.

Bio-photons: What are they?

● They are the photons emitted by bio-systems

● They are weak electromagnetic waves that belong to the visible spectrum of lightwave

● They are absorbed and emitted by all living systems. Plants and animals emit about 10 bio-photons per square cm every second and in humans, the emission is about 10 times more. Equipment such as ‘photon-multiplier’ can count the photon emissions/absorptions precisely in bio-systems.

● Bio-photons are associated with the human psyche and consciousness. They are associated with the human aura field as well.

According to Dr Fritz Albert Popp, a German researcher in biophysics, “man is a being of light.” People are different in their mental state and physical features, and the rate of absorption and emission of bio-photons is different from individual to individual. It’s also plausible that some humans are born with higher levels of bio-photons. When bio-photons meet with the rising Kundalini energy, a superconscious state is attained and the subject achieves a peak level of divinity with ‘transcendental powers’ like healing abilities.

The emission of bio-photons was studied in detail through rat experiments. Encouraged by the results, the scientists turned to human brain systems. What they discovered was truly astounding. They found that axions in the brain are capable of transmitting more than one billion bio-photons per second. This can be described as a network of light-based communication. Quantum biologist Peter Frazer of Australia has done substantial research in this field. He said the transmission of bio-photons in the brain results in “telepathic communication”. This means a person with huge emissions of bio-photons from his brain can ‘transmit’ thoughts by telepathy.

Our body too emits bio-photons at a moderate rate. These energy packets carry information about their entire journey, all the way from the Sun to plants, insects, animals and eventually to man. During the long journey, they undergo various Qualia programmes with differing intensity. While the bio-photon stays in humans, it is in an advanced state of Qualia Consciousness, and ready to be in a superconscious state. By focussed meditation and Yoga practice, the emission rate of bio-photons can be increased substantially.

Now back to the superconscious state of the Qualia Consciousness. With a very high rate of bio-photon emissions and the rise of Kundalini energy through the heart chakra, a man may attain superconsciousness. Therefore, a god-like person simply means a high level of biophotons. It is interesting to note that such a superconscious state is termed as ‘enlightenment’ in Buddhist beliefs. The Christian terminology for the same state is ‘tabor light’.

A small percentage of humans have become ‘superconscious’ due to a higher level of bio-photon emission and the rise of latent evolutionary energy. This is the ‘divinity in man’ from a scientific perspective.

( The author is a retired teacher and spiritual seeker. The views expressed are his own)