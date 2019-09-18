Facebook community to launch stir against vilification of Sister Lucy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming to the aid of beleaguered Sister Lucy Kalappura, who was dismissed from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) after she publicly protested against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal in 2018, the Justice for Sr Lucy Facebook Community has decided to launch a series of agitation aimed at highlighting her plight. According to Joseph Varghese, a member of the FB community, the agitation will be different from the usual ones. “We aim to celebrate Sr Lucy’s bravery in taking the bull by the horn. We will be holding an agitation at Vanchi Square in Kochi from 8am to 8pm on October 13,” he said.

The community met in Kochi on Tuesday to select members of the protest committee, he added. According to Joseph, Sr Lucy is being persecuted for being brave enough to support the nun who was raped by Bishop Franco. “She has been fighting a lonely battle against the discriminating attitude of the church,” said Joseph.

Just because she voiced her dissent, the church not only cut her off from her congregation but also has been placed in wrongful confinement by the nuns of the Karakkamala convent, he added. “Some people, including a senior priest had even made derogatory remarks against her. However, though they were booked by the cops, no further action was initiated.

The police are doing nothing,” said Joseph. According to him, the community will be raising various issues during the agitation planned by it. “We want the Church and the police to guarantee her safety and freedom. We want the inmates of the convents also to be brought under the ambit of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005,” he said. Sr Lucy is treading a revolutionary path and she is being tortured emotionally for this, he added. “The community is determined in its stance to back her in her endeavour,” said Joseph.