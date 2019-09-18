Kochi Metro offers 20% discount on fares from Sept 19-30

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), which had offered a discount of 50 per cent on fares till September 18 as part of the opening of its Thykoodam stretch, has decided to offer 20 per cent reduction in fares from September 19 to 30. A statement said the 20 per cent offer will be applicable for group booking too.

The new discount will be 30 per cent for 30-day trip passes (up from current 25 per cent) and 40 per cent for 60-day trip passes (presently it is 33 per cent.) For the kochi1 card the discount will be 25 per cent. The offer will be valid till September 30. Kochi Metro had offered a 50 per cent discount on tickets from September 4 to 18. The inauguration of the new stretch evoked tremendous response and for the first time the ridership on a single day touched 1 lakh