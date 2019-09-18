Maradu flat case: All party-meet decision brings hope to residents

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the all-party meet convened by the state government decided to stand with Maradu flat owners and approach the Central Government for intervening in the issue, the residents of four apartment complexes are hopeful of a turn-around in the verdict. “Though the uncertainty still prevails in the issue, we are hopeful with the stand taken by the state government post the meeting.

Except a few, most of the political parties have expressed their solidarity with us. All of the residents are keenly awaiting further proceedings in the matter,” said C M Varghese, president, Golden Kayaloram Residents’ Association. Even though they are relieved, many reiterated that they would move forward with legal options.

Unauthorised number issue

Maradu Municipal officials have clarified that the apartments were given only temporary building number. “We have given UA number (Unauthorised number) by citing the violation of both Jain Coral Cove and Alfa Serene. The Municipality hasn’t given any permanent number to these flats.

We have issued only occupancy certificate and a few of them acquired the temporary number by approaching High Court,” said T H Nadeera, Chairperson Maradu Municipality. However, residents have refuted the claims. “Many of these claims are made without any fact check. The documents obtained by builders from the Municipality are fine.” said Shamsudeen Karunagappally, president, Holy Faith H20 Residents’ Association.