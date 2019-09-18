Sarvodayam Kurian’s film goes beyond boundaries

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The documentary film ‘The Man Beyond Boundaries’, featuring the life and times of legendary Gandhian, Sarvodayam Kurian of Vypeen Island has been nominated to two international film festivals, in Poland and Italy.

The producer and director have been invited to the closing ceremony of the 34th International Catholic Film and Multimedia Festival on Sunday at Warsaw, Poland. They are also invited by Religion Today Film Festival (October 2-10), which selected their film, out of 1,700 entries. The documentary has been nominated for the Special Jury Award: People and Religions.

“We were very impressed by the content of the film and are very much looking forward to having it as part of our festival,” said the Religion Today Festival coordinator Olha Vozna in a mail to producer Cherian Parakkal. Earlier, on August 15, the 50-minute Malayalam documentary, ‘Athirukal Illtha Oral’ (Man Beyond Boundaries), with subtitles in English had its world premiere on Goodness TV, in India and USA. The film was released at Narakkal Sarvodayam Kurian’s karmabhoomi on January 28 to mark the legend’s birth centenary and 20th death anniversary. When the people of Vypeen saw Kurian working on Gandhian and Sarvodaya principles, they spontaneously added the fond appellation ‘Sarvodayam’ to his name, he was known as the father of 500 children, an island Samaritan, a man who stood with the poor.