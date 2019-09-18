Taurus tippers to go on strike from October 15

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As a protest against levying hefty fine under the amended traffic and road safety rules and ill-treatment of Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) officials, Kerala Taurus Tipper Association (KTTA) will hold a march to the Ernakulam deputy transport commissioners’ office on September 19 as a precursor to the indefinite strike commencing on October 15. “Citing petty issues, MVD officials are levying huge sum from our vehicles. In many cases, the officials are directly suspending the driving licence of the drivers,” said N D Joseph, president, KTTA, on Tuesday.