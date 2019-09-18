Toll collection at Pullepady to end on December 16

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The toll collection at Pullepady rail overbridge (ROB) will end on December 16. Though the corporation had earlier decided to declare the city toll-free, the collection at Pullepady had been a hindrance. However, with the contract between Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd (RBDCK) and the contractor ending this year, the toll collection in the city will come to a complete halt.Earlier, the corporation had plans to hand over Rs 50 lakh to RBDCK as a move to stop the toll collection at Pullepady ROB. However, that didn’t materialise. The agreement between RBDCK and the contractor was renewed on February 28.

“The toll collection is continuing. We have the authority to collect the toll till December 16. Many refuse to pay toll at Pullepady, but it is the responsibility of the contractor to collect it. After December 16, we will decide on handing over the Pullepady ROB to Corporation,” said an official of RBDCK.

According to RBDCK, they had spent Rs 16.28 crore in building the ROB and Railways had spent Rs 2.5 crore. Compared to the other toll plazas that existed in the city, the toll collected in Pullepady is comparatively less. For one side and return journey, small vehicles are charged Rs 5 and Rs 7.50 respectively. Light commercial vehicles are charged Rs 8 and 12 respectively and heavy vehicles are charged Rs 15 and Rs 22 respectively.

According to Jiji, an employee at the Pullepady toll, the average daily collection is Rs 2,000. He said the toll is not being forcefully collected from the commuters. “The toll on this road is authorised by the government. The people from other districts pay the toll, however, those in the city don’t bother. If anyone is willing to pay it, we collect it happily,” sais Jiji.

According to Priya S, a resident, the toll collection at Pullepady has to stop. “Whether we are paying a big or small amount, considering the condition of roads here, tolls are unwanted.”