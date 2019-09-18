Vehicle theft gang lands in police net

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of minors involved in the theft at the Kerala Gramin Bank ATM at Kudayathoor in Thodupuzha landed in Angamaly police’s custody. The gang was arrested when minor held in connection with a theft at a mobile shop in Angamaly confessed that the gang was responsible for the ATM theft and robberies at nearby shops.

The gang had also lifted around 10 motorcycles from various locations in the district. Of these, police were able to recover six. The Rural SP has constituted a special team in the wake of rampant incidents of theft at Angamaly town. An inquiry by this team led to the arrest of the gang. The gang lifted bikes mainly from Angamaly, Aluva market and bus stand premises.