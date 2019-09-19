1 dead, 2 hurt in stabbing spree at Aluva hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: All hell broke loose at the Aluva District Hospital on Wednesday morning when a person who came to visit his wife went on a stabbing spree killing a 34-year-old man and severely injuring two others.

Manikandan, a native of Choondi in Aluva, escaped after stabbing to death Chippy of Satheesh Bhavanam, V H Colony, Aluva, and injuring the latter’s two friends.

The incident took place around 9.30am. According to the police, the deceased and his three friends —Vishal, Unnikrishnan and Krishnaprasad —have been undergoing de-addiction treatment at the hospital. When they reached the hospital on Wednesday morning,

Manikandan was also there to visit his wife who was admitted at the hospital. Vishal nursed a grudge towards Manikandan as the two were involved in a criminal case registered by Edathala police.

On seeing Manikandan, Vishal entered into a verbal spat with him, which snowballed into a deadly fight. “On seeing this, Chippy and Krishnaprasad intervened and tried to separate the duo. During this time, Manikandan took out a knife and first stabbed Vishal and then Chippy and Krishnaprasad. Though the three were rushed to Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital, Chippy was declared brought dead. Of the other two who were also seriously injured, Krishnaprasad is undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital while Vishal is admitted in a private hospital in the city,” said an officer.

According to the police officers, Manikandan, Chippy and his friends were all involved in several narcotic cases.

The Aluva East police have registered a case of murder in connection with the incident. “Searches are on for the accused,” said an officer.