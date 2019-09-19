Home Cities Kochi

An extinct art form gets new life

In spite of the rain, the Seethakali performance held at Kanakakunnu Palace recently was watched by a sizeable audience.

Published: 19th September 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Steena Das
Express News Service

KOCHI: In spite of the rain, the Seethakali performance held at Kanakakunnu Palace recently was watched by a sizeable audience. There was the traditional makeup, costume, dance accompanied by the music of Chenda and Kaimani. “It was a first-time experience for the crowd, so they enjoyed the performance,” says the director of Seethakali, T N Shaijumon

Seethakali is said to have originated from Perinad of Kollam district. “The efforts to revive it by the Perinad Grama Panchayat proved fruitful when it came back to the stage in August 2017 with a performance at the panchayat hall,” says S Binov, the art director of the Seethakali, which was performed by the group Karappuram Kalakendra. In October 2018, the group affiliated with the Kerala Folklore Akademi. 
It is said that, Seethakali was performed for the first time 150 years ago by the people of Vedar and Pulayar community. 

According to Binov, because the art form depicts gods and goddesses, the people from the lower section of society got the opportunity to dress up vibrantly, which was prohibited otherwise then. 
“The costume, colours and props were made by the local people using materials that were available in plenty in the villages. Including bows and arrows made of bamboo,” says Shaijumon.

The songs of Seethakali were not written down but were passed on orally. “We gathered information from people aged between 80 and 103 before working on the revival of the artform. Around 16 songs, starting from Vanayatra to Lankarohanam of Ramayana comprise the music of the performance,” says Shaijumon.
Seethakali was performed during Onam from Atham till Erupathettam Onam. The performers would hop from one upper caste house to another. The lights of the petromax were used during the performance. 
According to Binov, for the characters of Ram and Laxman, green colour was used. As the colour is used to represent gods and goddesses in Kathakali.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp