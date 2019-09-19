Home Cities Kochi

Cherai beach takes a beating amid heavy rains

There is a sharp decline in tourist footfall with rain and sea erosion wreaking havoc on the beach

Published: 19th September 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Cherai beach  arun Angela

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Cherai, which once lured hordes of people with its pristine beach, has taken a beating with incessant rain and subsequent sea erosion eating into the tourist footfall. Though the local people claim sea erosion is normal during monsoon, the sharp decline in tourist arrival has come as a shocker. With occasional rain continuing to lash the place, hundreds, who look forward to the start of tourist season next month, are a worried lot. 

“Things are usually dull during June-August. However, we used to have more tourists during the previous years,” says Maheshan, a lifeguard. “The highlight of Cherai beach was that it was shallow and tourists could move deep into the water. However, with the beach being washed away, the situation has changed, one reason why people ditched Cherai. Recently, four people were rescued from drowning,” said the lifeguard. 

However, the water has started receding, which is a good sign.  “We pray it doesn’t rain for at least a week. If the water doesn’t recede, the tourist season will be at stake,” he added.
The recent flood have wreaked havoc too. Resort owners and vendors said bookings were cancelled in bulk just after the floods. “The rumours abound on social media which give tourists the impression that floods have affected Kerala. Naturally, many have opted for Sri Lanka and Bali in Indonesia. Apart from a few domestic tourists,  all we have now are foreign tourists and backpackers who travel on  low budget. The DTPC and panchayat authorities should take initiatives to dispel such rumours and explore the tourism potential of Cherai,” says Shibu Krishna, a resort owner.

No amenities 
The lack of facilities has irked the domestic tourists. The  high-mast light on the beach has stopped working, affecting the vendors and the little business they had. 
“People loved to spend time on the beach till 9 pm. With the light not working, they leave by 6 pm,” says Shiju, an auto driver. 

Though Kuzhupilly beach is another favourite spot for tourists, the road to the beach is in shambles. “Two-wheelers can somehow reach Kuzhupilly. But, other vehicles find it hard to pass through the road, especially when it rains. The panchayat has no interest in repairing the road or widening it,” says Renjith, a resident. 

Waste is another issue. “Tourists litter the area. The vendors burn the waste weekly once, but the plastic wastes remain. Authorities don’t bother,” added Renjith. 

According to S Vijayakumar, secretary, DTPC Ernakulam, though a  `5-crore beach corridor project has already been approved, the project is being delayed as panchayat hasn’t given the building permit. The project consists of a lifeguard shelter, information centre and extension of the parking area. “A disabled-friendly toilet is also pending as the panchayat hasn’t given the permission yet,” says Vijayakumar.
 “We are apprehensive about the beach corridor project as buildings will affect the beauty of the beach. As for the  high-mast, it has to be rectified by the DTPC,” says  P K Radhakrishnan, president, Pallippuram grama panchayat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cherai beach Kochi Heavy rains
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp