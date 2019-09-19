Home Cities Kochi

Constructions spell eco doom

Fish in backwaters depleted, vegetation cover decreased by half because of wetland reclamation for constructions in 2002-14

Published: 19th September 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The widespread reclamation work carried out in the wetland areas of Maradu municipality for 
construction activities during 2002-2014 caused significant negative impact on the environment in the area including destruction of mangroves and filtration ponds, and created a toxic environment for aquatic life due to disposal of sewage in the backwaters. This was stated in the environmental assessment report on the area prepared by IIT Madras.

The report titled ‘Environmental Assessment of Construction Buildings and their Demolition in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) of Maradu Municipality’, where the Supreme Court has ordered demolition of four apartment complexes for violation of CRZ norms, was submitted to the government late on Tuesday. 

One of the grave results of water pollution has been the depletion of fishes and the increase in pathogenic bacteria in the backwaters. The loss in the potential for carbon sequestration or carbon sink due to the removal of mangroves in Maradu is estimated to be about 28.5 tonnes of CO2/year. Qualitative analysis of the satellite imagery available strongly suggests that the built-up area in Maradu municipality increased by up to three times over the past two decades while the vegetation cover decreased by more than half.

The report said the total solid waste generated would be about 78 kg/day a building with 150 occupants. In an apartment having 1,500 sq ft of carpet area in a reinforced concrete building, the wasted carbon footprint is at least about 100 tonnes of CO2. It could then be estimated that the demolition of a complex with 80 such apartments, with a remaining life of 50 years, would have the same negative impact as the removal of 1 sq km of mangroves, over the same period of time. The total CRZ area in Maradu is about 1.72 sq km and the mangrove area is estimated as 0.41 sq km, with a buffer zone of 1.07 sq km.

There are numerous houses and apartment complexes along the water bodies, falling within the CRZ. “..the reclamation of the wetlands in the CRZ area of Maradu carried out during the period of 2002 to 2014, and the removal of mangroves, over an area estimated to be about 0.92 sq km, has resulted in significant (negative) impact on the environment, including water pollution, depletion of fisheries, and the losses of the carbon sink, biodiversity and the protection against coastal hazards,” the 62-page report said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu municipality environment
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp