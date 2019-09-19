Cusat students secure lucrative placements

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The passing out ceremony of 12th batch of B Tech and 4th batch of M Tech Marine Engineering students will be held at the Kunjali Marakkar School of Marine Engineering in the Thrikkakara campus of the Cusat on Thursday.

Of the 68 students appeared for the final examination this year, 25 candidates have already secured placement in shipping companies like Fleet Management and Synergy based on their performance in the previous semesters. The final result is expected to be out by the end of September. Chief Secretary and former chairman, Cochin Port Trust Paul Antony will be the chief guest at the passing out ceremony. Cusat vice-chancellor K N Madhusoodanan will preside over the event.

K M School of Marine Engineering is an ISO 9001-2015 certified organisation and the only institution in the country conducting B Tech Marine Engineering course directly under a state-owned government university. All the students of eleven batches are placed on board ships by frontline shipping companies such as K-Line, Japan, American President Lines, Singapore and Mediterranean Shipping Company, Mumbai.