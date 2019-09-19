Demolition plan worries neighbours of Maradu apartments

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Maradu municipality’s decision to go for the implosion of the five flat complexes – while devastating for the residents – has also worried people living in the vicinity of the complexes.

With the Supreme Court on Wednesday postponing the hearing of the petition filed by a resident living near the complexes, the people in the vicinity are clueless about the execution of the demolition.

Abhilash N G, an autorickshaw driver who lives near the highrises, had sought immediate hearing on his petition seeking an environmental impact study before moving ahead with the demolition plan. “My home, which is over six-decade-old, is just 30 m away from Alfa Serene flat complex which is slated for demolition. Many families live in the vicinity of the complexes. While we are not against demolition, we are concerned about our safety and the environmental hazards it may lead to. Hence, we demanded an in-depth impact study post consultations with residents living near the complexes,” said Abhilash.

He said most of the neighbours were aged persons suffering from various diseases. “Dust particles and huge volumes of concrete waste as a result of demolition will severely affect our lives,” said Abhilash.