ICC’s annual conference to begin on Friday

KOCHI: Indian College of Cardiology (ICC) is organising its annual conference on September 20-22 at Hotel Le Méridien on changing scenarios in cardiac care, newer preventive options, emerging drugs, and ever-advancing medical technologies and innovative treatment methodologies.

The theme of the conference is ‘Prevention to Innovation’. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the conference on Saturday, September 21, at 8.30 pm. KK Shailaja Teacher, Minister for Health and Social Welfare, and K Krishnankutty, Minister for Water Resources, will be the guests of honour. The state is hosting the ICC conference after a gap of six years, Dr PB Jayagopal, organising secretary and senior cardiologist, Lakshmi Hospital, Palakkad, said.

The renowned International faculty Dr Charanjit S Rihal (Mayo Clinic, USA); Dr Chandrashekhar Y, editor, JACC Imaging, USA; Dr Jaffer A Farouc, director, CTO Intervention, Massachusetts; Dr Allan L Klein, past president, ASE, USA; Dr Boerge, Nordestgaard, Denmark; and Dr Navin C Nanda, professor ,University of Alabama, USA, will lead some of the main sessions on mitral interventions, imaging, hypertension, CTO, lipids and echo.