‘Need a law to regulate judges’ selection to HC, Supreme Court’

KOCHI: Justice P Ubaid has said there should be a law to regulate the selection of judges to the High Courts and the Supreme Court. He also expressed hope that the Parliament will bring a flawless law for the selection of the judges. Justice Ubaid, who retired from service, was speaking at a farewell given by the High Court in a Full Court Reference.

“I’ve realised that democratisation of judiciary is still a dream. Participation of the people in the process of administration of justice with faith in the system is essential for the democratisation of judiciary. People would lose faith in the judicial system if laws are interpreted mechanically and without feeling the pulse of the people. Transparency in selection of judges to the High Court and the Supreme Court must be considered as a facet of democratisation of judiciary,” he said.

Justice Ubaid has delivered significant judgments including the one that acquitted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of corruption charges in the SNC Lavalin case. He had also quashed the order of Vigilance Special Court directing to conduct a probe against Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala in a case related to the appointment of N Shankar Reddy as Vigilance Director.

His court had also quashed the FIR against former industries minister E P Jayarajan and others related to alleged nepotism in the appointment of his relative P K Sudheer as the managing director of the Kerala State Industrial Enterprises Ltd.