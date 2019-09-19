Seats vacant in CAD-3D printing course at Cusat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A few seats are vacant in the short term course ‘Computer Aided Design (CAD) and 3D Printing’ which commences on Friday at the Cusat School of Engineering. Highlights of the course are: Cusat issued certificates, experienced faculty, video notes and materials, systematic approach, placement assistance and guidance, latest softwares, computers with high speed internet, flexible timings and sophisticated equipment.

A comparatively low fee structure and two 3D printers provided for hands-on experience for the students, are the specialities of the course. Candidates passed and ongoing with ITI/Diploma/BTech/MTech in engineering and can apply for the course. Course duration is three months; two hours per day on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Application forms can be downloaded from the website http://www.cusat.ac.in. Course fee of `11,800, or `9,440 for Cusat students, should be sent by way of DD taken in favour of The Principal, SoE, CAD-3D Printing; payable at SBI, CUSAT branch, Kochi-22. Phone: 0484-2862616, 0484-2577380.