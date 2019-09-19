Home Cities Kochi

Smartwatch that measures pulse rate to send SOS signals

 The prototype was made under the guidance of associate professor Sajith Vijayaraghavan.

Published: 19th September 2019

Associate professor Sajith Vijayaraghavan and former students of CET Surya V S and Suthin S with the prototype of the smartwatch

By Steni Simon 
Express News Service

KOCHI: What if you are in danger but unable to alert your parents or friends? Well, three former students of College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) have developed a smartwatch equipped with the facility to send emergency signals and location by measuring the pulse rate of a person. 

The device was developed by Srijan Dubey, Suthin S and Surya V S, former students of the Department of Electronics and Communication as part of their final-year project.  The prototype was made under the guidance of associate professor Sajith Vijayaraghavan.

This idea was mooted by the students as they wanted to create something for the safety of women. “The device has a sensor which helps record the pulse rate of the person wearing it. When the pulse rate crosses 85 per minute, a distress signal is sent to the number registered with the app and to the nearest police station,” said Sajith Vijayaraghavan. He said the alarm can be set at delayed timing when there is an increase in pulse rate, like when the person is climbing stairs or running. It can also be switched off when not required.

According to Surya, they wanted to create something useful for society. “We had to consult the cardiologist and study the electrocardiogram. We then developed the prototype and it was successful.” 
The device has caught the attention of Kudumbashree Mission which has decided to fund the project. “ This device is helpful for parents and school-going children as many missing cases are being reported everyday. Though the app can now detect signals,  we are planning to improve the device using nanotechnology,” said Sajith. 

The password to remove the device and fingerprint detection to switch off the alarm can also be included, he added.

