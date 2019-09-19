Home Cities Kochi

‘Women in Business’ meet on Saturday

The meet will give woman entrepreneurs and professionals tips to innovate, launch and grow their business and learn from each other.

Published: 19th September 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala’s Women in Business will be held in Kochi on Saturday. The meet will give woman entrepreneurs and professionals tips to innovate, launch and grow their business and learn from each other.
The event organised with the theme ‘Dare to Dream’ will feature around 20 prominent speakers.  Success stories of women, funding options, being digital to lead in a digital world, family support systems and women and leadership are some of the key sessions,” said Sheela Kochouseph, programme chair, Women in Business.

Aruna Sundararajan IAS (retd), will be the chief guest. Shalini Pillay, office managing partner, KPMG India, will deliver the keynote address on characteristics of high-performance individuals. Hemelatha Annamalai, CEO, Ampere Vehicles will hold talks on how to skill, scale and speed our business. Padma Chandrasekaran, angel investor, Chennai Angels will lead the session on funding options for women in business. The event will also intermittently showcase women who are engaged in out-of-the-box business and work concepts, in 10-15 minute slots, either in live talks or videos.

Women entrepreneurs and start-ups, students of management colleges/technical experts will participate. WEN, IWIN and Kudumbashree are the other key participants. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala’s Women in Business
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp