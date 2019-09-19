‘Women in Business’ meet on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala’s Women in Business will be held in Kochi on Saturday. The meet will give woman entrepreneurs and professionals tips to innovate, launch and grow their business and learn from each other.

The event organised with the theme ‘Dare to Dream’ will feature around 20 prominent speakers. Success stories of women, funding options, being digital to lead in a digital world, family support systems and women and leadership are some of the key sessions,” said Sheela Kochouseph, programme chair, Women in Business.

Aruna Sundararajan IAS (retd), will be the chief guest. Shalini Pillay, office managing partner, KPMG India, will deliver the keynote address on characteristics of high-performance individuals. Hemelatha Annamalai, CEO, Ampere Vehicles will hold talks on how to skill, scale and speed our business. Padma Chandrasekaran, angel investor, Chennai Angels will lead the session on funding options for women in business. The event will also intermittently showcase women who are engaged in out-of-the-box business and work concepts, in 10-15 minute slots, either in live talks or videos.

Women entrepreneurs and start-ups, students of management colleges/technical experts will participate. WEN, IWIN and Kudumbashree are the other key participants.