Home Cities Kochi

A tourist spot sans infrastructure facilities

Traders and residents of iconic Jew Town at Mattanchery are not a happy lot.

Published: 20th September 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Traders and residents of iconic Jew Town at Mattanchery are not a happy lot. Lack of infrastructure facilities is affecting the tourist flow into this place which has a lot of heritage structures. According to an antique dealer, during every tourist season, which begins in November and extends till February, Mattanchery gets around 5,000 to 10,000 tourist footfalls per day.

“Imagine the potential this place has. But all that is going down the drain due to lack of infrastructure facilities. Imagine having to wade through dirty water to see the Paradesi Synagogue or running around the town in search of a toilet or not being able to find a place to rest after a long day of sight-seeing,” he said. It is a shame, he added.

According to Mathew Thomas, a resident, the only park in Mattanchery looks derelict. “It belongs to the corporation, but the civic body has conveniently forgotten about the maintenance part,” he said. If you don’t die of fatigue and exhaustion from not having a place to give your tired feet a rest, the speeding vehicles will do the job, he added. 

“Also, for the past one year, no boat has been operated from the jetty. Tourists like to go on boat rides, but they don’t have a viable option and have to depend on the services offered by private parties who are making a killing,” said Mathew. “It is sad to see that even the District Tourism Promotion Council is not interested in exploiting the tourism potential of Mattanchery,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp