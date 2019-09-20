A tourist spot sans infrastructure facilities

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Traders and residents of iconic Jew Town at Mattanchery are not a happy lot. Lack of infrastructure facilities is affecting the tourist flow into this place which has a lot of heritage structures. According to an antique dealer, during every tourist season, which begins in November and extends till February, Mattanchery gets around 5,000 to 10,000 tourist footfalls per day.

“Imagine the potential this place has. But all that is going down the drain due to lack of infrastructure facilities. Imagine having to wade through dirty water to see the Paradesi Synagogue or running around the town in search of a toilet or not being able to find a place to rest after a long day of sight-seeing,” he said. It is a shame, he added.

According to Mathew Thomas, a resident, the only park in Mattanchery looks derelict. “It belongs to the corporation, but the civic body has conveniently forgotten about the maintenance part,” he said. If you don’t die of fatigue and exhaustion from not having a place to give your tired feet a rest, the speeding vehicles will do the job, he added.

“Also, for the past one year, no boat has been operated from the jetty. Tourists like to go on boat rides, but they don’t have a viable option and have to depend on the services offered by private parties who are making a killing,” said Mathew. “It is sad to see that even the District Tourism Promotion Council is not interested in exploiting the tourism potential of Mattanchery,” he added.