Additional fund sanctioned to dist

KOCHI: The state government has sanctioned an additional H 50 crore for the reconstruction of houses damaged in the district during the 2018 flood. The fund would be distributed based on appeal application received in June, 2019. With this, all flood victims in the district will be covered under government relief package.
