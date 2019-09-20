Kerala tourism department to develop basic amenities

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Tourism Department has decided to develop basic amenities at tourism spots in Mattanchery and Fort Kochi after factoring in their USP as the most popular traveller haunts in the district. The main proposal is to develop Mattanchery and Fort Kochi into a heritage town by conserving the historical buildings and provide international standard amenities to the tourists.

Recently, the government gave the nod for constructing a toilet complex at Mattanchery, with Rs 1,21,94,135 being sanctioned for the same. “A major requirement at Fort Kochi and Mattanchery is a toilet facility for both domestic and foreign tourists. The toilets will mirror those at the airports. We have to find land for construction. The works will be carried out by KITCO. There has been a proposal to develop Fort Kochi and Mattanchery as a heritage place.

These infrastructure development projects are part of it,” said K Raj Kumar, Joint Director, Kerala Tourism in Ernakulam. Renovating the 13 Chinese fishing nets in Fort Kochi is another major project in the Kerala Tourism pipeline. Though the project which is expected to cost Rs 1.50 crore was sanctioned in 2014, the delay in getting the required teak affected the project. “The Forest Department has agreed to provide the required wood. However, there have been some procedural delays. But we are looking to speed up the project,” he said.

As many as 1.69 foreign tourists and 9.96 lakh domestic travellers visited Ernakulam in the first quarter of this year. Of this, around 70 per cent tourists are believed to have visited Fort Kochi and Mattanchery.

Recently, the activities of Tourism police station at Mattanchery was enhanced to provide security cover to the tourists.