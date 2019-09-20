Students clash at Cusat yet again; one injured

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At least one student was left with a fractured arm after Cusat students, belonging to rival groups, clashed in front of the varsity’s main entrance on Wednesday midnight. The injured student has been admitted to the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital.

Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists said trouble began after a 15 member-strong anti-SFI group waylaid three students returning to the hostel from a birthday function before thrashing them. “The attack was in retaliation to the clash involving SFI and anti-SFI students during the recent Onam celebrations,” said a student. Police said the youth, who was left with a fractured arm, is an accused in the case filed in connection with the Onam clash.

And the latest flare-up comes even as a parents’ meeting is scheduled to be convened by Cusat to discuss the earlier incident. Varsity authorities said the university had convened a parents’ meeting last week. “But since the participation was quite low, it was decided to convene another meeting. The decision was taken after it came to light that many of the parents didn’t receive the intimation about the meeting,” they said.