Youth held for cheating, sexually abusing woman

KOCHI: A youth was arrested on charges of cheating and sexually abusing a woman whom he met on a matrimonial site. Police said Ervin Joy, a native of Thadiyampad in Idukki, had used a fake ID while registering himself on the site. According to the police officers, the accused got acquainted with the woman from Idukki who was working abroad. He sexually exploited her several times on the pretext of marrying her. Later he stole money and gold ornaments from the victim.

Police officers said that an investigation is on to ascertain whether the accused had cheated other women in a similar way.“The accused had confessed to his involvement in a case of cheating Rs 4 lakh after promising visa for foreign jobs.

The case registered by Mangalam Dam Police Station in Palakkad in 2014 is in the trial stage,” said a police officer. Ervin was produced before the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court which remanded him to judicial custody on Thursday.