Corp yet to finalise plan to rehabilitate vendors

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even after receiving a stringent directive from the Kerala High Court, Kochi Corporation is yet to devise a comprehensive rehabilitation plan for street vendors evicted from Marine Drive.

“A few of the street vendors of Marine Drive are already in the approved list of street vendors of the city. Though we are yet to finalise a vending zone, the Corporation has the responsibility to rehabilitate them. We will submit a detailed affidavit on our plan in this matter,” R S Anu, secretary, Kochi Corporation, said.

However, the Corporation is mulling a long-term solution in the matter. “Currently, we are struggling with the lack of sufficient space to relocate them. Though we considered ‘underground markets’ like in New Delhi, the provision requires a huge sum. Still, we are actively considering the proposal and it will take a while to implement it,” she added.

On the other hand, street vendors are still apprehensive about the Corporation’s move in the issue. “The Corporation officials haven’t reached out to workers yet. As we were regarded as second-class citizens, they might not have felt the need to listen to our plight. Apart from legal actions, we have decided to reach out to the Mayor again in the matter and if we do not get a favourable decision, we will begin an indefinite hunger strike from October 1,”said K A Usman, secretary, Ernakulam District Street Vendors Workers Union (CITU).