Giving an unrealistic touch to her paintings

Renukha P By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Jeena Niaz is gifted with the art of making something out of nothing. A few months ago, she stumbled upon some leftover medium-density fibreboard in her neighbourhood. She ended up using it to create a mixed media art piece of tall buildings along a coastline.

Art and craft have been a part and parcel of Jeena’s life. What started as a childhood pastime has gradually become Jeena’s identity and profession. Her exhibition, ‘It’s Raining’ showcases 74 art works at the Museum Of Kerala History in Edapally. “My love for rain and also the havoc created by floods in the past two years motivated me to do this,” said Jeena, a homemaker and a mother of three. She’s also planning to contribute 60 per cent of the income from the exhibition towards the flood relief fund.

There are oil paintings and mixed media art works. Even though her works are based on actual incidents, she likes to keep the realistic aspects to the minimum. “I like to give a touch of unrealistic elements to my works. I am constantly exploring and now I’m more inclined towards mixed media,” she said. For instance, eternal love is expressed through the skeletal remains of a couple entwined in a graveyard.

The collection also includes a tribute to Jisha, who was raped and murdered in 2016. It stands in solidarity with the vulnerable women across the world. Jeena has always made it a priority to react and stand up for women through her paintings. The exhibition is open till Sunday.