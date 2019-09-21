Home Cities Kochi

Kerala tourism launches barrier-free tourism project for disabled people

With barrier-free tourism being the mantra today, many tour operators have launched packages for 
differently-abled. But, many are apprehensive due to lack of confidence and financial constraints 

Published: 21st September 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Swathi E
Express News Service

KOCHI: In 2018, Kerala Government launched the barrier-free tourism project to make prime tourist spots in the state accessible for people with disabilities. 

With the aid of the District Tourism Promotion Council and the Kerala State Industrial Enterprises, many tourist spots were made disabled-friendly. Wheelchair ramps were introduced in beaches and plans were mooted to bring Braille signboards, audio guides, walking sticks and special guides for the differently-abled as part of the project. 

This may be a small leap, but things are looking good for differently-abled who are overcoming odds. And, joining the bandwagon are many tour operators who have come up with special packages inclusive of the differently-abled community.
Specialcare Holidays that promote accessible tourism is one such firm. Simon George, chairman of Prathyasa Foundation, started the firm two years ago so that differently-abled people can take trips without hassle. 

So far, more than 500 differently-abled and aged people have enjoyed vacations with its accessible tourism packages.
“We provide guests with accessible accommodation, modern equipment, vehicles, motorised wheelchairs, specially-trained tour coordinators, sign language interpreters, Braille brochures, doctors and nursing staff,” said a staffer at Specialcare Holidays. 

Simon George, who himself is paralysed waist down, started the firm so that the disabled people enjoy life without inhibitions. People with disabilities - aged, visually impaired, hearing impaired, speech impaired and intelligently challenged - have been a part of their trips to both in Kerala and outside. 
“We provide volunteers or bystanders based on the customer’s preference. Personal bystanders are included too. Unlike Kerala, there are better facilities for differently-abled people abroad,” added the staffer. 

Though there are no such special packages, many other leading operators like GoGeo Holidays have taken up trips where differently-abled people were included. “We are ready to include them. We have had trips wherein aged people and wheel-chair bound persons take part. But, we don’t have the facility to provide caretakers or volunteers especially for them. The customer has to bring along a volunteer,” said a staffer of GeoGeo Holidays. 
Though many other organisations express willingness to include disabled people in their packages, there aren’t many customers. 

“We never received many enquiries in this regard. Hence, a special package for them would be too much at the moment,” said the representative of a leading tour operator in the city.
Meanwhile, social workers and NGOs that work for differently-abled people feel even if there are packages for the disabled people, most of them do not use them due to financial constraints, safety fears and lack of knowledge related to provisions available. 

“There are only a few such trip providers in the organised sector. Mostly, differently-abled people are taken for picnics by NGOs and  Rotary Club. There is a need for safe, well-equipped trip providers in the organised sector. But, again funding issue is what stops many from introducing new plans,” said Jayasankar S S, founder of Oorjja, an NGO working with the differently-abled community. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Tourism disabled people
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp