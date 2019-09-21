Kerala tourism launches barrier-free tourism project for disabled people

Swathi E By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In 2018, Kerala Government launched the barrier-free tourism project to make prime tourist spots in the state accessible for people with disabilities.



With the aid of the District Tourism Promotion Council and the Kerala State Industrial Enterprises, many tourist spots were made disabled-friendly. Wheelchair ramps were introduced in beaches and plans were mooted to bring Braille signboards, audio guides, walking sticks and special guides for the differently-abled as part of the project.

This may be a small leap, but things are looking good for differently-abled who are overcoming odds. And, joining the bandwagon are many tour operators who have come up with special packages inclusive of the differently-abled community.

Specialcare Holidays that promote accessible tourism is one such firm. Simon George, chairman of Prathyasa Foundation, started the firm two years ago so that differently-abled people can take trips without hassle.

So far, more than 500 differently-abled and aged people have enjoyed vacations with its accessible tourism packages.

“We provide guests with accessible accommodation, modern equipment, vehicles, motorised wheelchairs, specially-trained tour coordinators, sign language interpreters, Braille brochures, doctors and nursing staff,” said a staffer at Specialcare Holidays.

Simon George, who himself is paralysed waist down, started the firm so that the disabled people enjoy life without inhibitions. People with disabilities - aged, visually impaired, hearing impaired, speech impaired and intelligently challenged - have been a part of their trips to both in Kerala and outside.

“We provide volunteers or bystanders based on the customer’s preference. Personal bystanders are included too. Unlike Kerala, there are better facilities for differently-abled people abroad,” added the staffer.

Though there are no such special packages, many other leading operators like GoGeo Holidays have taken up trips where differently-abled people were included. “We are ready to include them. We have had trips wherein aged people and wheel-chair bound persons take part. But, we don’t have the facility to provide caretakers or volunteers especially for them. The customer has to bring along a volunteer,” said a staffer of GeoGeo Holidays.

Though many other organisations express willingness to include disabled people in their packages, there aren’t many customers.

“We never received many enquiries in this regard. Hence, a special package for them would be too much at the moment,” said the representative of a leading tour operator in the city.

Meanwhile, social workers and NGOs that work for differently-abled people feel even if there are packages for the disabled people, most of them do not use them due to financial constraints, safety fears and lack of knowledge related to provisions available.

“There are only a few such trip providers in the organised sector. Mostly, differently-abled people are taken for picnics by NGOs and Rotary Club. There is a need for safe, well-equipped trip providers in the organised sector. But, again funding issue is what stops many from introducing new plans,” said Jayasankar S S, founder of Oorjja, an NGO working with the differently-abled community.