Making a difference in society through love

Everyone’s perspective of beauty is superficial. However, everyone looks at the imperfect as broken.

Published: 21st September 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Everyone’s perspective of beauty is superficial. However, everyone looks at the imperfect as broken. But they forget that in our ways everyone is broken and to be human is to be broken. Make a Difference (MAD), an NGO, which has been working with the Children in Need of Care and Protection for the past 13 years, is trying to get this message through to the society.

Among the majority of children with whom MAD works 71 per cent have undergone adverse childhood experiences (ACE). 

Around 38 per cent have faced singular or layered violence and 32 per cent have been subjected to deprivation, 24 per cent to neglect or lack of attention and appropriate care, 12 per cent fear of their personal safety and seven per cent have been abused before being placed in care.
But what is Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE)?
According to MAD, it is an unforgettable, traumatic experience of abuse, neglect or domestic dysfunction which a person experiences in childhood. 

“Examples of ACE are physical abuse, mother treated violently, loss of a loved one, emotional neglect and experiencing a natural calamity. Even obesity, alcoholism, depression and early death can be linked to ACE,” said activists at MAD.
Research shows that in the case of people who have experienced six-plus ACES, their life expectancy gets reduced by up to 20 years. “Anyone can be a victim of ACE,” said officials at MAD. Hence as a part of spreading awareness about ACE, MAD has launched a campaign called ‘Broken Is Beautiful’. 

According to MAD, the antidote for ACE is a safe and stable nurturing relationship with a caring adult. “With such support, the victim can not only recover from the trauma but thrive in the real world. The campaign has been launched nationally in 23 cities in India where MAD functions,” said volunteers at MAD.

Recently, MAD Cochin conducted an online campaign through social media with tagline #BrokenIsBeautiful. 
The offline campaign in Kochi includes awareness campaigns in colleges. An on-ground event will be conducted on Sunday at David Hall Art Cafe, Fort Kochi, from 4pm to 7pm, after a cycle rally at Fort Kochi.

