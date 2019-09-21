Home Cities Kochi

Methods to deal with Parkinson’s discussed

It is caused by the progressive death of nerve cells which produces the neurotransmitter or chemical messenger dopamine. 

Published: 21st September 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) and the procedure’s ability to tackle Parkinson’s disease and an array of other neurological conditions was one of the central topic of deliberations in the annual conference of Indian Society of Stereotactic and Functional Neuro Surgery ‘Stereocon 2019’, which is underway at Hotel Marriott here.

Dr Dipakar Nandi, consultant neurosurgeon, Imperial College of London, inaugurated the conference. The internationally-approved DBS procedure has been in use for years to treat Parkinson’s disease, Dystonia, Essential tremor and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).
“Recent studies have found the treatment is also effective in slowing down cognitive and functional decline in Alzheimer’s disease. It is important there is general awareness on the procedure,” said Dipakar. 
Parkinson’s disease has affected more than 1 crore people across the globe. 

It is caused by the progressive death of nerve cells which produces the neurotransmitter or chemical messenger dopamine. 
“DBS’ electrical impulses were found to be highly effective in stimulating the nerve cells and reducing tremors and muscle rigidity, the characteristics of Parkinson’s disease. It is normally performed on people who cannot gain control by continued medications,” said Dr Dilip Panikar, another speaker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp