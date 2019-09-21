Methods to deal with Parkinson’s discussed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) and the procedure’s ability to tackle Parkinson’s disease and an array of other neurological conditions was one of the central topic of deliberations in the annual conference of Indian Society of Stereotactic and Functional Neuro Surgery ‘Stereocon 2019’, which is underway at Hotel Marriott here.

Dr Dipakar Nandi, consultant neurosurgeon, Imperial College of London, inaugurated the conference. The internationally-approved DBS procedure has been in use for years to treat Parkinson’s disease, Dystonia, Essential tremor and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

“Recent studies have found the treatment is also effective in slowing down cognitive and functional decline in Alzheimer’s disease. It is important there is general awareness on the procedure,” said Dipakar.

Parkinson’s disease has affected more than 1 crore people across the globe.

It is caused by the progressive death of nerve cells which produces the neurotransmitter or chemical messenger dopamine.

“DBS’ electrical impulses were found to be highly effective in stimulating the nerve cells and reducing tremors and muscle rigidity, the characteristics of Parkinson’s disease. It is normally performed on people who cannot gain control by continued medications,” said Dr Dilip Panikar, another speaker.