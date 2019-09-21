Home Cities Kochi

Teenage eco-warriers rally to protect Earth

‘Climate Revolutionary’ holds the first-ever climate strike in Kochi

Published: 21st September 2019 06:54 AM

Members of ‘Climate Revolutionary’ taking part in the first-ever climate strike in Kochi on Friday  Albin Mathew

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: “Reduce carbon footprint, ban single-use plastic, protect the western ghats and implement a zero-waste system,” these are the four major demands of a group of teenage eco-warriors from the city called ‘Climate Revolutionary’ which organised the first-ever climate strike in Kochi at Durbar Hall ground on Friday. 

With protests resounding the world over, these students from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ernakulam, are doing their bit to ring the alarm bells and signal an impending crisis. 
Started by Abhirami Manohar, a Class XI student of KV; Climate Revolutionary began as a response to the Global Climate Strike for the Future held worldwide on March 15 this year. 
“The group is inspired by the efforts of Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg who has mobilised teenagers from across the world to fight for a better future. We launched Climate Revolutionary in April this year, during the summer vacation. I got a call from Abhirami asking if I was interested to join the initiative and I agreed immediately,” said Mahitha Meenakshi, a Class XI science student and Abhirami’s classmate. 

The group, currently has 20 core members and is in contact with other schools and colleges in the city to induct more concerned adolescents.  
The strike saw the participation of people from all walks of life who endured the scorching heat to show their solidarity to the young protestors. “I think it is a dramatic and important initiative that children are getting involved in protecting the planet especially at a time when some of the most powerful leaders are climate-change deniers. It is an unprecedented development that kids are questioning the adults,” said Leyya Kitmitto, a tourist and recent graduate of London School of Economics who attended the event with her friend Esme Hedley. 

“We got to know about the strike online and decided to show up and support the cause. We have attended similar protests back in our hometown in Manchester,” chipped in Esme. 
“Every one of us should be  aware of what is happening to the planet. Periphery knowledge won’t suffice, we need to take time to understand even the minute consequences of a phenomenon like global warming,” said Mahima T P, a media professional and a member of FridaysForFuture Bengaluru chapter. 
Writer and environmentalist M K Sanu, who was a special invitee, said it was reassuring to see the younger generation taking charge as they are the future guardians of Earth.

