Home Cities Kochi

300 kg of waste removed from Fort Kochi beach

The Fort Kochi beach got rid of 300kg of waste on Saturday, thanks to the department of Marine Biology, Cusat, for organising a coastal cleaning drive on the International Coastal Clean-up Day.

Published: 22nd September 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Fort Kochi beach got rid of 300kg of waste on Saturday, thanks to the department of Marine Biology, Cusat, for organising a coastal cleaning drive on the International Coastal Clean-up Day. The drive was organised in association with the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) and School of Marine Sciences, Cusat. Around 250 volunteers, including students of Bharata Mata College and St Albert’s College, took part in the cleaning activity.

Approximately 100 gunny bags of degrading plastic materials, bottles, glass bottles, used batteries, nylon ropes, fishing gear waste, fishing nets, footwear, plastic food bags and straws were collected. The segregated waste was handed over to the Kochi Corporation for disposal.

Cusat VC K N Madhusoodanan inaugurated the drive. He highlighted the importance of the day and how marine litters and microplastics were posing a grave danger to the marine ecosystem. Madhusoodanan emphasised on the need for such cleaning activities. Shiny Mathew, standing committee chairperson and Antony Francis, Fort Kochi councillor commended the initiative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fort Kochi beach Garbage
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp