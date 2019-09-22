‘Comprehensive plan required for heart failure management’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Heart failure, the greatest healthcare challenge of our times require proper registries and national guidelines for a better understanding of health conditions and formulating remedial measures.

The topic occupied the central point of discussions on the first day of the annual conference of Indian College of Cardiology (ICC) which began at Hotel Le Meridien and Convention Centre. The conference was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

The Chief Minister stressed on the need for coordinated efforts to ensure people’s participation and spread awareness on symptoms of heart diseases. Early diagnosis and treatment options should also be ensured, he said.

“Common man needs to have basic medical knowledge on availability of modern treatment methods. Medical sector has to undertake more awareness programmes to dispel fear about minimally invasive procedures for heart diseases and their benefits. It is also our primary duty to ensure that benefits of every modern medicine and advances in medical technology are within the reach of all,” the Chief Minister said.

“The national conference is taking stock of the specific causes and risk factors for heart failure in people belonging to various geographical areas as also holding discussions on the treatment patterns and issues in different states so that a comprehensive heart failure management system could be set up,” said Dr P B Jayagopal, organising secretary and senior cardiologist, Lakshmi Hospital, Palakkad.

Recently published data shows a high prevalence of diabetes at 7.5 % and hypertension at 25.3 % in the country.

Dyslipidemia is on the rise (79%) as evident from the ICMR-INDIA study.

Studies conducted in Thiruvananthapuram and hospital-based studies from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) suggest that rheumatic heart disease (RHD) and coronary artery disease (CAD) are major causes of heart failure in India.

“The prevalence of coronary risk factors namely diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidemia are on the rise. Though there has been an improvement in the treatment of coronary artery disease, the incidence of heart failure is increasing,” said Jayagopal.