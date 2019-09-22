Man dies after car plunges into canal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An engineer with the Border Roads Organisation died after the car in which he was travelling along with his wife plunged into a canal along the Container Road near Aster Medcity hospital here on Saturday.

The deceased is Thomas PO, 55, of Padayatti House, Puthanvelikkara. The accident occurred around 2.30 pm while the duo was on their way to the hospital.

Thomas lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve near the hospital. His wife Shiny, 49, who escaped with minor head injuries, has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital.

“The car lost control and plunged into the around 8-feet deep canal,” said Nirmal, a headload worker who was part of the rescue activities. “We jumped into the canal and rescued his wife. Thomas was trapped inside the vehicle as the seat belt got jammed. Also, the window glass on the driver side was rolled up and locked. It took around 10 minutes for us to take him out. Though we rushed him to the hospital, he was declared brought dead,” he said.

According to the primary investigation, the accident might have occurred after the driver fell asleep. “As per the information gathered from his wife, Thomas dozed off just before reaching the hospital. However, it is too early to confirm it. Only the autopsy report will reveal more details about the exact cause,” said Cherannalloor sub-inspector Shibu.