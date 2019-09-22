Second Ro-Ro service to begin operations on Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Putting a partial end to the travel woes of West Kochiites, the KSINC which is entrusted with the task of operating Ro-Ro vessels between Fort Kochi and Vypeen has finally decided to conduct full-fledged operation from Monday morning.

Though the timing of the service of the second vessel, which commenced about six months ago, was from 2 pm onwards, according to the new schedule announced on Saturday, the service of the second vessel will begin from 8.30 am to 10 pm from Monday. Meanwhile, the first Ro-Ro will ply on the route from 6 am to 10 pm.

The first service on the route was launched over a year ago, but the KSINC has been delaying the full-fledged operation of the service citing shortage of staff. It is learnt that the KSINC decided to extend the service after one more driver joined last week. The vessels were built at a cost of `7.98 crore while `7.62 crore was spent for constructing terminals at both jetties.

Meanwhile, Majnu Komath, chairman of Fort Vypeen Janakeeya Kootayma, said the corporation and KSINC have broken the promise as the new schedule announced on Saturday was not a ‘full-fledged’ one. “Ever since the service started nearly four decades ago, the vessels were operating from 6 am to 10 pm. It is sad to note that the KSINC is not operating services from 6 am to 10 pm in its second service,” said Komath.

However, the KSINC is yet to sign an agreement with the corporation for operating the service. Though the corporation came up with a draft proposal, the KSINC rejected it over issue of profit sharing. “Even after repeated attempts, the KSINC refused to sign an agreement,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.