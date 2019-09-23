Home Cities Kochi

Celebrating Womanhood

After falling in love with India during her travel across the country, Peruvian artist Rocio Perez exhibits her works on Indian womanhood

Published: 23rd September 2019 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Rocio Perez

By Renukha P 
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Rocio Perez, India is a lucky charm. Her life has been perfect since she set foot in the country. Rocio Perez, an artist from Peru has fallen in love with India so much so that she decided to exhibit her paintings of women of India. Her works were displayed at ‘Red Dot’, an exhibition of paintings organised by Prussian Blue Art Hub, with an ensemble of 20 woman artists from all over the country, last week at Durbar Hall. 

During her journey across India, she has completed nine murals including one in Fort Kochi. If you ask Rocio about her favourite work she says, “My favourite? All of them. Because when you finish a painting and sign it, you will love it  dearly.”

Her paintings are mostly made using recycled materials. For instance, she used rubber sheets as a canvas for a few of her works. She found them on her visit to rubber factories in Kudayathur. Rocio’s paintings are also travel-friendly.  “You can roll them and take home. You can put a frame or leave them  just as they are because that looks different,” she said. Rocio landed in India for the first time in 2017. “It was like a signal from god. Just like that, I decided to come to India. I didn’t even have enough money to get tickets,” she said. She started selling her paintings to earn enough money.

However, something magical transpired. “A friend called me and asked me if I want to come to India to work. I said yes. That was crazy and that’s how I landed in the country,” Rocio said. Starting from Kochi, she has been to different parts of India including Manali, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Munnar, Madurai and Kudayathur.

The mural artist also volunteered as an art trainee at the only Government School of Bhouniyada, a small village in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. Describing the village, she said, “The village had 12 families and literally had one little store!”Language has never been a barrier for the artist, who initially communicated with students in sign language. “We made a mural together about the place. I designed it, and the students painted it. It was a very good experience,” she said.

Suresh T R, the curator of the exhibition and founder of Prussian Art Hub in Kochi, met Rocio six months ago at a cafe. “Rocio taught my friend’s daughter in Peru. After coming to India, she asked me if an art exhibition was possible in Kochi and it led us to this exhibition. In the first meeting, she showed me her works of Indian women” he said. Rocio exhibited 13 of her paintings at the exhibition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp