Four, including woman, held in Kochi for blackmailing NRI businessman

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another blackmailing case, a four-member gang, which included a 26-year-old woman, landed in the police net on charges of extorting money from an NRI businessman after threatening to publish his nude photographs.

The accused are Mary Varghese, a native of Thoppumpadi in Kochi; Savad, 25, of Payyannur, Kannur, the mastermind behind the fraud; Ashkar, 25, of, Taliparamba, Kannur; and Mohammed Shafeeq, 27, of Kadannappally, Kannur.

According to the police, the gang targeted a Malayali businessman in Qatar where the fraud was committed. "Mary Varghese created a fake Facebook account and used to send messages to the complainant. He responded to one of the messages and thus got acquainted with her. Later, he visited her room after she invited him. Savad had set up a hidden camera in the room and clicked photos of the businessman in the nude who was in a compromising position with Mary. Later, when the complainant returned to Kerala, the gang sent the photos to his mobile phone and demanded money. They threatened to upload the pictures on social media if he did not heed their demand. The gang demanded a sum of `50 lakh," said a police officer.

The businessman went into a depression and even thought of ending his life. On the advice of a friend, he lodged a complaint before ACP K Laljy, which was later forwarded to the Central Police. During the probe, the investigators received clues from the businessman’s friends in Qatar about the accused who took a room to conduct the operation.

The complainant had transferred some money earlier to the bank account of Savad and an investigation based on the account details revealed that the money was withdrawn from an ATM in Taliparamba. Later, they were arrested from a lodge in Madikeri in Karnataka.

The accused confessed that many Malayalee businessmen had fallen prey to the fraud. Police said that they would file an application before court seeking the custody of the accused for further questioning. The accused were produced before the court on Sunday.