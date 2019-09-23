Home Cities Kochi

Hectic parleys on in three fronts to finalise Ernakulam assembly byelection candidates

While UDF, of which constituency is very much in favour, may field TJ Vinodh or KV Thomas, CPM is discussing names of three probables.

Published: 23rd September 2019 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Former Ernakulam MP KV Thomas

Former Ernakulam MP KV Thomas (File photo| EPS)

By Shibu BS
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Election Commission announcing October 4 as the last date for filing nomination papers for the byelections in five assembly constituencies in the state, the major political fronts are in discussion to finalise their candidates. In Ernakulam assembly constituency, where the poll became due after Congress’ Hibi Eden got elected as an MP, the major contest is between UDF and LDF.

Based on the past performances of both fronts, Ernakulam assembly constituency is very much in favour of UDF. Since the first assembly elections held in 1957, the constituency has always shown leniency towards Congress.

The LDF could capture the constituency only twice - in 1987 and 1998. Both times, it fielded independent candidates. MK Sanu, who was fielded by LDF as an Independent, captured the UDF fortress for the first time in 1987 while Sebastian Paul won it for LDF as an Independent in the 1998 bypoll.

In the 2016 assembly elections, CPM fielded one of its prominent young candidates, M Anilkumar, against Congress’ Hibi Eden. Hibi won by a margin of 21,949 votes. This year also, if it decides to pitch its own candidate, CPM is likely to consider Anilkumar as its first choice. However, insiders in the party said the chances are also high for LDF fielding an Independent candidate.

“The names of Anilkumar and Yesudas Parappilly who is the block panchayat president of Paravoor are being considered. Another name doing the rounds is that of Ron Bastian, who is the son of former Ernakulam MLA Sebastian Paul, as an LDF Independent,” added sources.

The name of Yesudas Parappilly was actively considered during the 2016 assembly elections also. Meanwhile, caste equations always come into consideration while finalising the candidate for Ernakulam. With UDF likely to field deputy mayor TJ Vinodh as its candidate, CPM is likely to go for an Independent from the Latin Catholic community.

However, political experts feel that CPM may also explore the option of fielding a candidate from the Hindu community against UDF’s candidate. (UDF’s TJ Vinodh and KV Thomas, who is another frontrunner for the seat, are Latin Catholics).

“By fielding a Hindu candidate, CPM may look for consolidation of Hindu votes. If such a situation arises, Anilkumar will be the first choice. He is also a three-term councillor and a familiar face in the constituency,” they added. The bypoll will be held on October 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ernakulam assembly constituency Election Commission Hibi Eden 2019 Kerala bypolls Kerala bypoll candidates MK Sanu
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp