Hectic parleys on in three fronts to finalise Ernakulam assembly byelection candidates

Shibu BS By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Election Commission announcing October 4 as the last date for filing nomination papers for the byelections in five assembly constituencies in the state, the major political fronts are in discussion to finalise their candidates. In Ernakulam assembly constituency, where the poll became due after Congress’ Hibi Eden got elected as an MP, the major contest is between UDF and LDF.

Based on the past performances of both fronts, Ernakulam assembly constituency is very much in favour of UDF. Since the first assembly elections held in 1957, the constituency has always shown leniency towards Congress.

The LDF could capture the constituency only twice - in 1987 and 1998. Both times, it fielded independent candidates. MK Sanu, who was fielded by LDF as an Independent, captured the UDF fortress for the first time in 1987 while Sebastian Paul won it for LDF as an Independent in the 1998 bypoll.

In the 2016 assembly elections, CPM fielded one of its prominent young candidates, M Anilkumar, against Congress’ Hibi Eden. Hibi won by a margin of 21,949 votes. This year also, if it decides to pitch its own candidate, CPM is likely to consider Anilkumar as its first choice. However, insiders in the party said the chances are also high for LDF fielding an Independent candidate.

“The names of Anilkumar and Yesudas Parappilly who is the block panchayat president of Paravoor are being considered. Another name doing the rounds is that of Ron Bastian, who is the son of former Ernakulam MLA Sebastian Paul, as an LDF Independent,” added sources.

The name of Yesudas Parappilly was actively considered during the 2016 assembly elections also. Meanwhile, caste equations always come into consideration while finalising the candidate for Ernakulam. With UDF likely to field deputy mayor TJ Vinodh as its candidate, CPM is likely to go for an Independent from the Latin Catholic community.

However, political experts feel that CPM may also explore the option of fielding a candidate from the Hindu community against UDF’s candidate. (UDF’s TJ Vinodh and KV Thomas, who is another frontrunner for the seat, are Latin Catholics).

“By fielding a Hindu candidate, CPM may look for consolidation of Hindu votes. If such a situation arises, Anilkumar will be the first choice. He is also a three-term councillor and a familiar face in the constituency,” they added. The bypoll will be held on October 21.