Investigation continues on Vikrant in Kochi

KOCHI: Even though extensive questioning of workers, who are part of the construction of indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard, by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is underway, a breakthrough in the theft which took place in the vessel is still elusive.

According to police sources, they are verifying the call details and CCTV footage so as to nail the culprits. However, there is no headway in this direction. “It is learned that CCTV cameras have not been set up inside the aircraft carrier. The investigators are verifying the visuals of CCTV cameras located inside Cochin Shipyard too. Moreover, collecting the whereabouts of thousands of workers is also a herculean task,” said a police officer. As many as 1,300 workers were deputed for construction work.

It is learned that SIT will soon submit a report on the progress of the probe before the DGP. A computer (console), 10 hard disks, three CPUs and processors went missing from Vikrant between August 29 and September 12, according to the police. The theft was noticed when the Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), a sophisticated control system solution for naval vessels, was activated.