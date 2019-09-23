Home Cities Kochi

Investigation continues on Vikrant in Kochi

According to police sources, they are verifying the call details and CCTV footage so as to nail the culprits.

Published: 23rd September 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Under-construction indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard

Under-construction indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even though extensive questioning of workers, who are part of the construction of indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard, by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is underway, a breakthrough in the theft which took place in the vessel is still elusive.

According to police sources, they are verifying the call details and CCTV footage so as to nail the culprits. However, there is no headway in this direction. “It is learned that CCTV cameras have not been set up inside the aircraft carrier. The investigators are verifying the visuals of CCTV cameras located inside Cochin Shipyard too. Moreover, collecting the whereabouts of thousands of workers is also a herculean task,” said a police officer. As many as 1,300 workers were deputed for construction work.

It is learned that SIT will soon submit a report on the progress of the probe before the DGP. A computer (console), 10 hard disks, three CPUs and processors went missing from Vikrant between August 29 and September 12, according to the police. The theft was noticed when the Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), a sophisticated control system solution for naval vessels, was activated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
INS VIKRANT Integrated Platform Management System Cochin Shipyard IAC vikrant Vikrant ship Vikrant theft
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp