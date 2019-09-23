Home Cities Kochi

Kochi seminar urges Centre to provide clarity on new Motor Vehicles Act

A one-day seminar on the practical difficulties in enforcing the amended Motor Vehicles Act as well as its legal flaws was held at the SCMS College, Kalamassery here  on Saturday.

By Express News Service

The participants at the seminar, jointly organised by the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) gazetted officers’ association and assistant motor vehicle inspectors’ association, called upon the Centre to provide clarity on the amended rules and rectify the errors.

The seminar was inaugurated by All India Motor Vehicles Department technical officers’ association president Ashfaq Ahamed.  Kerala Motor Vehicles Department gazetted officers’ association state president V Sajith chaired the session.

"The amendment has created confusion among MVD officials across the country. As states like Kerala have already come out with a government order on levying the increased fine amount, the officers are in a fix. If the officer follows the state government directive to go slow on the process, then he might invite trouble in the upcoming CAG audit," he said.

Experts on MV Act, including  Velumani and K Achuthan, spoke. "The new amendment is riddled with flaws. It is more like considering a donkey as a horse by going with the majority opinion. It has been implemented without a detailed discussion," said VM Velumani, who was part of the committee which framed the clauses of Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill in 2014. Besides the Deputy Transport Commissioner, top officials from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka attended the meet.

