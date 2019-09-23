Kochi's master photo manipulator

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Everyone loves good pictures and in order to capture a perfect shot, people travel to exotic locations and even perform daredevil stunts. Coming to the aid of photography fanatics is Jerwin Geo, a photographer and Photoshop expert.

Known as @geo_jerwin on Instagram, this 20-year-old performs some unimaginable tweaks on Photoshop. From placing a wolf in the background to fitting someone in a movie poster, Jerwin knows how to add perfection and drama to a photograph. His childhood interest in drawing and photography has developed into a lifetime passion for this photography enthusiast. “I started drawing as a child. I was interested in pencil drawing, especially portraits,” says Jerwin.

A student of Sigma College of Architecture, Kanyakumari, it was three years ago that Jerwin picked up the camera. “I started with mobile photography along with my friend, John who is pursuing architecture with me. We had started an Instagram page where we used to upload our photographs. Later, I thought of finetuning my skills and started tweaking pictures with the help of photoshop,” says Jerwin.

“Initially, the software was tough to master. I was criticised for my work. So, I thought of attending the workshops and perfecting my skill. After a while, I launched my Instagram page where I kept uploading my photoshop works,” he adds.

This photography enthusiast captures the pictures based on interesting themes and always tries to look at the image through different dimensions. Most of his images are more surrealist. Besides photography and photoshop, Jerwin also experiments with logo designing, illustrations and 3D artworks.

Jerwin is conducting a Photoshop workshop at Space, near Law College Junction on Saturday where he will introduce the participants to photoshop and show them how to digitally manipulate a picture. As a photoshop designer, the most important thing is to be creative and Jerwin says, “ A person’s style of photography can be judged through his Photoshop skills.”