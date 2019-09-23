Home Cities Kochi

Maradu flat residents in Kochi await D-Day with bated breath

Although the issue remains open ended, the residents are optimistic about a change in the Supreme Court’s stand in the case.

Maradu flat

Residents of Maradu Holy Faith H2O apartments staging a hunger strike (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the Supreme Court is all set to consider the review petitions filed on the Maradu flat demolition on Monday, residents of the four apartment complexes await the judgment with bated breath.

Despite the positives from the state government’s compliance report submitted by the Chief Secretary in the apex court on Friday, flat owners are still doubtful on the outcome and praying for a relief order from the apex court.

“Most of us have gone through deep distress for the past few months. It’s been a gruelling period of life. As the entire case was a roller-coaster ride, we cannot be fully hopeful about the verdict. All families are praying for a positive outcome,” said Issac K, a resident of Holy Faith H2O apartments.

Although the issue remains open-ended, the residents are optimistic about a change in the Supreme Court’s stand in the case. “In the worst-case scenario, we are expecting an extension from the apex court to implement the controlled implosion. Having said that, we hope a new route will open up based on the compliance report,” said CM Varghese, president, Golden Kayaloram residents association.

Prior to the verdict on Monday, many flat owners from abroad and different parts of the country have arrived in Maradu. “As uncertainty prevails on the issue, many flat owners from abroad have already flown down in the last two weeks. Most of them are coming with their families. With the dilemma over their investment of a lifetime, how can they work peacefully?” asked Mathew, an Alfa Serene resident.  

Residents to be at SC

Meanwhile, a few residents of Holy Faith H2O will be present at the Supreme Court when it considers the petitions. “Though the majority of flat owners will remain at home, a few led by Advocate Piyoosh, a resident, will appear in the court on Monday. All of us are hopeful of a positive outcome,” said Shamsudheen, president of Holy Faith H2O residents’ association.

