Theruvarangu gets ready for its fifth edition in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fifth edition of Theruvarangu, a street festival organised by PJ Antony Memorial Foundation, will feature 10 street play troupes, one street music and magic troupe at four locations. A total of 48 performances will be held at the Public Library Compound, Pallatthu Raman Ground, New Bus Stand Aamachaadi Thevan Nagar, Poothotta and VN Kesavapillai Memorial Library, Valayanchirangara from September 26 to 29.

The plays include Veera Telangana by Praja Natya Mandali, Hyderabad; An Action by Alternative Living Theatre, Kolkotta; Bavul by Jwala, Karuvakkode; Nettikkomban by Jananayana, Thrissur; Marthandande Swapnangal by Little Earth Theatre, Kottakkal; Masala by Udaya Kodakkad, Kasargod; Mutthassande Pramanam, a children’s play by Ernakulam District Library Council; Chaplin by C for Cart; Varuttha Meen by Pace and Kariravanam by Janarangavedi.

The street music and magic program will be performed by Babu Sankaran and troupe and Cherppulassery Shamsudeen, respectively. A Chandradasan, festival director said, “It is for the first time that such a wide variety of performances are happening.”