Home Cities Kochi

TiE Kerala’s Women in Business conclave held

The family’s outlook enables a woman to realise her creativity,” said Aruna Sundararajan, former telecom secretary, Government of India.

Published: 23rd September 2019 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Aruna Sundararajan addressing the gathering at the inaugural session of Women in Business conclave

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “For women, the choice of being an entrepreneur is not merely an individual choice; it is really a family choice, because her decisions are family decisions. The family’s outlook enables a woman to realise her creativity,” said Aruna Sundararajan, former telecom secretary, Government of India.
She was speaking after inaugurating ‘Women in Business’ conclave, jointly organised by TiE Kerala and the Women Entrepreneurs Network, at the Hotel Monsoon Empress in Kochi on Saturday.

“Over the years we have gotten smarter in masking gender discrimination. We do not like to make it obvious, but it is deeply entrenched and all women would be facing it in some subtle form or the other,” she said. “Despite the fact that Kerala is one of the most progressive societies in India, we have a long way to go to make the state an example for women entrepreneurship. Startup models need to be redesigned to suite women who struggle to find self expression and give them better rewards to create social impact and make a difference,” she said.

“The definition for entrepreneurship which we borrowed from Silicon Valley, with the standard paradigm of attracting capital, growth, scale, etc, has only limited relevance in our society. Only a few will be able to achieve that,” Aruna said.

Speaking on Kudumabashree, Aruna said that by any yardstick Kudumabashree is one of the world’s most remarkable programmes in terms of women empowerment.  It has become the basic support system in our society, both in terms of entrepreneurial and other activities.  “A Kudumbashree woman who reach a bank or office is entitled to be treated with priority and should not be kept waiting,” she said.   

M S A Kumar, president TiE Kerala, presided over the programme. George Thomas, executive vice-president, ESAF small finance bank; Sheela Kochouseph, programme chair, Women in Business; and Maria Abraham spoke during the inaugural session. Shalini Pillay, office managing partner, KPMG India, delivered the keynote address based on high performance individuals. Writer and director Anjali Menon, spoke on the management and inborn skills of women, elimination of gender bias and the need for inclusivity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp