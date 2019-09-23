TiE Kerala’s Women in Business conclave held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “For women, the choice of being an entrepreneur is not merely an individual choice; it is really a family choice, because her decisions are family decisions. The family’s outlook enables a woman to realise her creativity,” said Aruna Sundararajan, former telecom secretary, Government of India.

She was speaking after inaugurating ‘Women in Business’ conclave, jointly organised by TiE Kerala and the Women Entrepreneurs Network, at the Hotel Monsoon Empress in Kochi on Saturday.

“Over the years we have gotten smarter in masking gender discrimination. We do not like to make it obvious, but it is deeply entrenched and all women would be facing it in some subtle form or the other,” she said. “Despite the fact that Kerala is one of the most progressive societies in India, we have a long way to go to make the state an example for women entrepreneurship. Startup models need to be redesigned to suite women who struggle to find self expression and give them better rewards to create social impact and make a difference,” she said.

“The definition for entrepreneurship which we borrowed from Silicon Valley, with the standard paradigm of attracting capital, growth, scale, etc, has only limited relevance in our society. Only a few will be able to achieve that,” Aruna said.

Speaking on Kudumabashree, Aruna said that by any yardstick Kudumabashree is one of the world’s most remarkable programmes in terms of women empowerment. It has become the basic support system in our society, both in terms of entrepreneurial and other activities. “A Kudumbashree woman who reach a bank or office is entitled to be treated with priority and should not be kept waiting,” she said.

M S A Kumar, president TiE Kerala, presided over the programme. George Thomas, executive vice-president, ESAF small finance bank; Sheela Kochouseph, programme chair, Women in Business; and Maria Abraham spoke during the inaugural session. Shalini Pillay, office managing partner, KPMG India, delivered the keynote address based on high performance individuals. Writer and director Anjali Menon, spoke on the management and inborn skills of women, elimination of gender bias and the need for inclusivity.