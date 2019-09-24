Home Cities Kochi

Abhishek sees the world through his lens

Abhishek Sajan had developed an early interest in nature photography, but his big break came when smartphone brand Redmi approached him to be a part of its team

Published: 24th September 2019

By Steena Das
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Even while studying computer science engineering in Thrissur, Abhishek Sajan dreamt of capturing the nature around him, seizing that second forever. His passion for photography intensified when his parents bought him a DSLR camera in his first year. “I was passionate about photography since school. I would usually take photos on my phone. But it became serious after getting a DSLR. I haven’t missed a chance to showcase my photography skills at college,” says Abhishek who is one among the few official photographers selected by the leading smartphone brand Redmi from Kerala. 

Abhishek who was born in Wayanad is currently working with an IT firm in the capital city. “Hailing from Wayanad is an additional advantage as the place is abundant in natural wonders. It is also the reason behind my photography expedition. Wayanad holds a special place in my heart as its greenery has always fascinated me,” says Abhishek who prefers to capture both portraits and landscapes. 

His journey with Redmi was unexpected. “Getting an opportunity to be a part of the brand is like a dream come true,” he adds. Abhishek usually posts photos by using the hashtags #shotonredmi, #redmiindia #clickedonredmi #redmiphones. Seeing his brilliant photographs, Redmi sent him a message asking if he wants to join their photography team. “The team told me to communicate via mail and asked me to send my portfolio along with 12 photos,” he recollects.

The opportunity motivated Abhishek to learn more about photography.  He is part of a few forums that are dedicated to young photographers. “Being part of forums has been rewarding. I have received a Sandmarc GoPro filter and a Skyvik mobile macro lens from these platforms as appreciation for my photos,” says Abhishek. 

Being a techie is not a limitation for Abhishek, he always finds time to pause the world in his camera. His Instagram handle @capturekid currently has close to 15,000 followers and his photography page on Facebook, ‘Abhishek Sajan Photography’ has received over 4,500 likes. 

