Cheriya Kadamakkudy gets ‘Navika Palam’, thanks to Indian Navy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the residents of Cheriya Kadamakkudy, Monday marked the realisation of a long-pending demand. The Southern Naval Command, as part of the rehabilitation work undertaken by it in the island, has built a steel arch bridge that connects Cheriya Kadamakkudy and Pizhala.

This would come as a relief to more than 1,500 people who can now easily access the Pizhala Boat Jetty.

The original bridge was inaugurated 30 years ago. However, after the 2018 flood, it was declared unsafe for pedestrian traffic by the Public Works Department. Ever since then, the residents have been seeking a new building. Vice Admiral AK Chawla, AVSM, NM, VSM Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command, inaugurated the new ‘Navika Palam’ on Monday.

“The new bridge has been constructed adjacent to the existing one. We decided to do it as this was a long-pending demand of the residents,” said an official from Navy. The new steel arch bridge is 49-metres long and 3.5 metres wide, and vehicles up to three tonnes can ply through this. Earlier, a few houses in the area were reconstructed by the Southern Naval Command.

“Navy was involved in many rehabilitation activities after the flood. It was then that the residents brought forth the need for a bridge between Cheriya Kadamakkudy and Pizhala. So, we conducted a feasibility study before laying the foundation stone in March 2018,” he added. The Navy has also installed solar power equipment on the houses of the island to make it a Green Village.

Old bridge

Even before the flood, the bridge was in a dilapidated condition. The flood made the situation worse. “After the flood, the pedestrian traffic was bannedon the bridge owing to its condition. Though vehicles could ply on the bridge, we felt it was better to restrict the traffic to avoid danger,” said Shalini Babu, panchayat president. Meanwhile, the repair work of the old bridge is moving at a slow pace due to the lack of funds.

“The PWD had prepared an estimate of Rs 5 crore for the reconstruction of the bridge but has not been passed yet,” she added.