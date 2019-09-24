Congress leaders remember AL Jacob

By Express News Service

KOCHI: AL Jacob commemoration meet on Monday turned out to be an informal gathering of senior Congress leaders and prospective candidates to build a strong case for their candidatures ahead of the Ernakulam assembly bypoll. DCC president T J Vinodh, a top contender in the race, was seen active at the event while former Mayor Tony Chammanny, was also seen interacting with workers and leaders.

Corporation Deputy Mayor Vinodh, welcomed the gathering. Meanwhile, former Union Minister and MP K V Thomas was conspicuous by his absence. Sources said the former MP was away in New Delhi for lobbying for the Ernakulam seat. He met Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi and held talks.

The bypoll was necessitated after erstwhile Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden got elected as MP, replacing Thomas. The Congress High Command had then offered Thomas another position as compensation. He will meet Rahul Gandhi, MP, on Tuesday, sources said. MP Hibi Eden, who is also in New Delhi, held talks with Congress leaders.