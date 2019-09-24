Home Cities Kochi

Construction work of Kochi’s eight boat jetties on track

KMRL expects to commission the project in the second half of 2020; the boat jetties will be equipped with charging stations

Published: 24th September 2019 06:41 AM

The construction of Boat jetty as part of water metro progressing at Vytila | A Sanesh

By Shibu BS
Express News Service

KOCHI: The construction of 41 boat jetties as part of the Rs 747 crore Water Metro project will be carried out in four tranches containing a specific number of boat jetties. The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), which is implementing the project has already awarded the tenders for the construction of boat jetties for the first two. The work of eight boat jetties under these have already begun. The tender for the third and the last will be awarded soon. “The construction of the boat jetties is expected to be completed in a year,” said KMRL authorities.

The tender was awarded for the boat jetties at Vyttila, Eroor, Kakkanad, Fort Kochi, High Court, Mattancherry, Vypeen and Bolgatty. The remaining which include boat jetties at Mulavukadu, Ponnarimangalam, Koronkotta, Thanthonnithuruthu, Chittoor, Thevara, Ernakulam, Eroor and Nettoor will be awarded soon. The KMRL expects to commission the project in the second half of 2020.

The Water Metro project is being implemented with the support of the German development bank- KfW. KfW will provide financial assistance to the tune of around Rs 597 crore as a long-term soft loan. The project is being financed by the Indo-German Bilateral Cooperation, under the ‘Climate Friendly Urban Mobility Plan.’

As part of the project, 76 modernised electric boats will be rolled out in greater Kochi agglomeration area. The boat jetties will be equipped with charging stations and will be well connected with road and rail, giving Kochi an integrated transport network.

Collector’s visit
Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas will visit the Korankotta boat jetty which will be reconstructed as part of the Water Metro project on Thursday. The Collector also instructed Revenue officials to evict encroachments at the areas earmarked near seven boat jetties for the Water Metro project.

Metro extension
The district collector, on Monday, asked the officers concerned to speed up the land acquisition for the proposed extension of Kochi Metro to Tripunithura.  A review meeting held at Collectorate has decided to entrust an agency to conduct a socio-impact study as part of the service extension The work to extend services to Petta has already begun. The Collector said the survey of land at Vazhakkala and Kakkanad villages had been completed.

