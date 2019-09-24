CPM Mandalam Committee meet held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Mandalam Committee meeting of CPM to discuss the candidate for the Ernakulam assembly bypoll was held on Monday. With only a few days remaining for filing nominations, a list has been prepared. It will be discussed at the state secretariat on Tuesday. It is expected that the district secretariat is likely to finalise the candidates by Wednesday.

Mandalam Committee has reportedly suggested the idea of fielding a candidate from the Latin Catholic Community. The names of Yesudas Parappilly, Manu Roy and Ron Bastian are actively considered by the party, sources added.